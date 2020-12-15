CASES DISPOSED: NOV. 28-DEC. 4, 2020
Jordan Reimers, 404 Locust Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alan Eddie Wipf, Scotland; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
James Kouba, 2900 Douglas Ave. #502, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Tamera Carol Stock, 1902 Bradley St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jeffrey Allen Vaith, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven Chris Jorgensen, Viborg; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeannie Lynn Shull, 111 Paige Place, Yankton; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Suspended execution of sentence; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Three years probation; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Suspended execution of sentence; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; To run consecutive with count 2 and consecutive to 66CRI20-567; Three years probation; Accessory to a felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged; Accessory to a felony; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Accessory to a felony; Recharged.
Natasha D. Lunn, O’Neill, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $98.50.
Hannah Grace Kotalik, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Raymond Pinkelman, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 18, Yankton; Driving while license is canceled; $182.50; Violation stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Alton Todd Augustine, 101 Deer Blvd. #2, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon Soesbe, Mission Hill; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Tanner Arthur Gebhart, Lemmon; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jeannie Lynn Shull, 111 Paige Place, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Three years probation; Accessory to a felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500.
Mason William Ruzicka, 2405 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Illegal u-turn; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Marzolf, 4405 Peninah Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged.
Justin Moser, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $206.50.
Sarah Lee Cargin, 311½ Douglas, Yankton; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; $346.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Melissa Megan Weberg, 2900 Douglas Ave. Apt. #406, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Erika Ann Jensen, Irene; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Failure to report accident to police officer; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chelsey Lynde, 123 Mulligan Dr., Lot 7, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $405.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended.
Louie Ocampo DeBlois, 2403 West City Limits Rd., Apt. 109, Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000; $1,128.13; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional damage to property-$400-$1,000; Recharged by information.
Aaron Arthur Lewis, 407 Burleigh St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Lloyd Heidenreich, Dell Rapids; Overweight on axle; $240.50.
Gerald Max Hausman, 601 E. 19th St., Yankton; Reckless driving; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Douglas W. Janssen, Columbus, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Thomas Storm Lyons, Volin; Discharge weapon in city limits; $142.50.
Grace Julianna Warriner, 44147 307th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Brett Adam Heine, 204 E. 16th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,166.50; License revoked for one year; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Michael Alan Harts, 1700 Locust, Apt. 211, Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Nathan Daniel Fischer, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
John Leinen, 308 Murphy Lane, Yankton; Driving off roads prohibited; $122.50.
Lance Marvin Rau, 618 East 5th Street, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gilberto Adolfo Guevara, 214 Cedar, Apt. 202, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tracey Kleinmeyer, 3000 Douglas Ave., Apt. 112, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Braven David Boska, Avon; Overweight on axle; $242.50.
Ryder Harrison Book, Ponca, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $638.50.
Matthew Olsen, 102 E. 21st, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.