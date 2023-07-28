Cover Crops

Selby producer Doug Sieck, left, explains his cover crop choices during a tour of his operation. He now grows mostly full season cover crops due to his moisture concerns.

 SD Soil Health Coalition photo

PIERRE — Cover crops offer a wide range of potential benefits for producers — better nutrient cycling, more weed suppression, more livestock forage, better soil structure, increased soil organic matter, and healthier soil microbial communities. To reap those benefits, producers need to make some careful decisions.

Those decisions start with the goal for the cover crop. Is it intended primarily to produce forage for livestock, provide weed suppression, or feed the soil? The answer to that question is the first piece of data needed, but it’s not the only one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.