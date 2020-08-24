VERMILLION — The City of Vermillion has informed the public through a message on the city’s web page and the media via email that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The notice reads:
The City of Vermillion has been notified that a staff member at the Bluffs Golf Course recently tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked in the Pro Shop on Tuesday, August 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The employee was not responsible for handling or serving food or beverage during either shift. Per City of Vermillion Policy, the employee was wearing a mask when interacting with the public. If you were at the clubhouse during the aforementioned times, please monitor yourself for symptoms.
“The health and safety of our employees, residents and visitors remains our top priority,” said Jim Goblirsch, Vermillion Parks & Recreation director. “Staff continue efforts to provide a safe golfing experience by frequently washing their hands, completing a daily health screening, practicing physical distancing, utilizing face coverings, and has implemented enhanced sanitization protocols throughout the facility.”
The Bluffs Golf Course will remain open at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.