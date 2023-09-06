Bath House

Work began last week to tear down the nearly 60-year-old bath house at Lake Yankton. It will be replaced by a new structure this fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

 PHOTO: USACE

With the summer tourism season mostly over, the off-season work has already begun near Lewis & Clark Lake and Lake Yankton.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is moving forward with the replacement of a bathhouse at Lake Yankton.

