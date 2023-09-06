With the summer tourism season mostly over, the off-season work has already begun near Lewis & Clark Lake and Lake Yankton.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is moving forward with the replacement of a bathhouse at Lake Yankton.
“The demolition of the bath house on Lake Yankton began last week,” said Justin Scholl, chief of natural resources for the USACE.
He said that, for the last five years, the effort to seek funding to replace the building had been underway. It began before he took his current position two years ago.
The long quest for funding was finally fulfilled this year, he said.
“Renovations were last made in 1999 to make updates to the building’s structure, including adding a new roof.... which gave them a good 20-year investment, but over time, things started to deteriorate and the need for a new facility was evident,” Scholl said.
The bath house, which “was originally built in 1964-1965, needed an upgrade,” he said.
The new building will cost about $225,000 and is set to be completed mid-October.
“This week, we are planning to set the foundation so we can test the soil to get the building set on time,” he said. “So, the weather will not be an issue for concern.”
Regarding the costs, he said, “The estimate of the new building will include the fees for demolition, removal of the old building, new electrical, sewer hookups and everything combined.”
The new building, “which is a CXT product by LB Foster, will include an ADA-accessible bathroom, an outdoor shower unit, a foot wash station and a drinking fountain on the side of the building,” he said.
The new purchase of their “precast” building, which is being constructed off site, will be completely free standing, brought in on a trailer and set in place by a crane.
“Our Corps of Engineer employees will install and prep the site,” he said.
He asked the public to steer clear of the construction site until the work is completed.
Looking ahead, he said, the bath house will reopen to the public no later than Memorial Day weekend 2024, just in time for another busy summer season.
