The Verdict Is In: Yankton Attorney Receives USD Law School Honor

A longtime local attorney says being named Distinguished Alumnus is a “pinch me” situation.
Yankton attorney John Blackburn has been selected to receive this year’s Distinguished Alumnus Award by the South Dakota Law Review.
Blackburn will be celebrated at the Review’s annual Wine Review, set for Nov. 5 in Yankton at the Mead Cultural Education Center, 82 Mickelson Drive. The evening begins with a social hour from 5-6 p.m., to be followed by the award ceremony. Wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to former members of the Review for their contributions to it, for notable personal and professional accomplishments and for accomplishments and contributions to the legal profession in South Dakota and nationwide, according to the notification letter Blackburn received in June.
When asked how he felt about his selection, Blackburn told the Press & Dakotan that he was thrilled and read a portion of the letter aloud.
“Here are some past recipients: Justice Judith Meierhenry, Federal Judge Lawrence Piersol, Justice Richard Sabers, 8th Circuit of Appeals Judge Roger Wollman, Chief Justice Robert Miller, Chief Justice David Gilbertson,” he said. “Then it says down here, ‘if you accept.’ Well, I don’t want to be in that kind of company. ‘If I would accept?’ I would walk over a man if I had to!”
Blackburn was a member of the Law Review for Volumes 12 and 13 and served as associate editor for Volume 13. Blackburn’s interest in law began with a job as a court reporter, which led to his receiving a high school diploma through the University of South Dakota in conjunction with his undergraduate degree. He completed his law degree in 1968 and has primarily worked in litigation, though he has worked in other areas of law as well.
Currently, Blackburn works with his business partner Mike Stevens in their firm, Blackburn & Stevens, Prof. LLC.
Blackburn has served in many roles for various legal professional organizations, including the State Bar of South Dakota, for which he served as president from 1995-1996, as well as the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association, for which he was president from 1991-1992.
In 2002, Blackburn received the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer of the Year and in 2017, was honored with that organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“When I was in law school, I wanted to be a lawyer – badly, and I wanted to be a Law Review editor. That’s a big honor in law school.” he said, adding that he was very pleased when he was chosen as one of the five editors of the Review during law school.
“Now, to be chosen by the Law Review is a ‘pinch me’ deal,” Blackburn said. “I can hardly believe I got it, but I am accepting it before they can take it back.”
———
For more information about the Wine Review and Distinguished Alumnus Award event, email the Law Review’s Managing Editor, Ashley Theobald, at: ashley.theobald@coyotes.usd.edu.
