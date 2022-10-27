The Verdict Is In: Yankton Attorney Receives USD Law School Honor
Courtesy Photo

A longtime local attorney says being named Distinguished Alumnus is a “pinch me” situation.

Yankton attorney John Blackburn has been selected to receive this year’s Distinguished Alumnus Award by the South Dakota Law Review.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.