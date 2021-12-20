Search For New Fire Chief Getting Underway

The City of Yankton has started the process of finding a new person to head up the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach announced at the beginning of this month that he would be retiring effective Jan. 14, 2022.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the process to find a new chief began Monday evening with her meeting with the fire department’s volunteers.
“I’d like to have them involved in the process and I’d like to talk with them about a timeline,” she said. “(Monday) I visited and talked with them about where we should advertise and who from their group would like to help be involved in the hiring committee. I think we’ll have a mix of volunteer firefighters as well as community members, probably some folks from city staff and a commissioner involved in that panel.”
She said a timeline has yet to be formally set, but the process would move on from there.
“We’ll advertise for a period of about a month,” she said. “That’s typical for a department-head level position, and we’ll establish interviews if we have qualified candidates and go from there.”
Leon said this will be a new experience for her, and that’s a driving factor in her outreach to the current volunteers.
“I’ve never hired a fire chief before, so I want to rely on the volunteers to get their input,” she said. “They’ll have some ideas on the best places to advertise and maybe some professional associations we can get the word out to to do some searching. The first step is really visiting with the volunteers because they’re the backbone to the organization. … To get their input will be helpful and will be necessary.”
In the meantime, Leon announced that Brad Moser will take over as Interim Fire Chief upon Kurtenbach’s retirement.
“(Moser’s) a captain with our fire department, and he’s been with the fire department for many years,” Leon said. “He’s also a city employee, as well. He’s going to help in the interim because there’s going to be a time period between when Tom leaves and when we’re able to have a new person installed.”
In the meantime, Leon said that the fire chief search will likely look at both internal and external candidates.
“I think we have qualified people in our area,” she said. “(The volunteers) will have more insight on that. Like all of our positions, we certainly welcome and want people from all over to apply. If we have that talent within, great. If not, then maybe we can find that talent outside of our walls.”
She said she foresees a smooth transition.
“We’re in capable hands with Brad Moser’s leadership,” she said. “We’re certainly looking forward to seeing what the next chapter is for the fire department. We wish Tom Kurtenbach the best and thank him for his service to the Yankton Fire Department and the community. He’s been with us for a long time, and he certainly served our community well.”
