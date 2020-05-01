Market at the Meridian (MATM) opens today (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot at the northeast corner of Second and Douglas. New vendors will be present, along with old favorites. Social distancing will be observed for people who shop at the Market.
The lot will be marked with sidewalk chalk to keep individuals or groups at least 6 feet apart. It will be important to go through the market in an orderly manner to avoid getting too close to other shoppers. Customers are reminded to wear face masks and gloves for their protection and the safety of others.
