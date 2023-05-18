Yankton Thrive will be hosting an free agritourism panel from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Lodge at Lewis and Clark Resort. Area ag operators are invited to learn about the potential for agriculture-related tourism on their properties.
South Dakota State University Extension Field Specialist and agritourism expert Peggy Schlechter will lead the panel. Speakers and presenters include Ryan Heine, 6th Meridian Hops Farm; Molly Nedved, Mazing Acres; Leilani Grobschmit, Prairie Heirloom Farm; and Nancy Kirstein, Good Earth Farm.
The speakers will address the challenges they have faced, the successes they have celebrated and how thinking outside of the box helped them diversify their operations. There will be refreshments and a light meal. There is no charge for the evening.
“I believe this will be a great opportunity for area agricultural entrepreneurs to get a handle on what the possibilities of agritourism offer,” said Jay Gravholt, Yankton Thrive Tourism Director. “There’s a lot of opportunity out there, sometimes it just takes a good conversation to spark an idea. I would also like to thank Lewis and Clark Resort for providing the space for this conversation.”
The event is sponsored by Yankton Thrive and the Lewis & Clark Resort.
