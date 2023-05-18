Yankton Thrive will be hosting an free agritourism panel from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Lodge at Lewis and Clark Resort. Area ag operators are invited to learn about the potential for agriculture-related tourism on their properties.

South Dakota State University Extension Field Specialist and agritourism expert Peggy Schlechter will lead the panel. Speakers and presenters include Ryan Heine, 6th Meridian Hops Farm; Molly Nedved, Mazing Acres; Leilani Grobschmit, Prairie Heirloom Farm; and Nancy Kirstein, Good Earth Farm.

