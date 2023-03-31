Winter Weather Advisory
Much of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning as a major spring storm slides across the Upper Plains.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Yankton area is under a winter advisory from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday. Up to two inches of snow and a glaze of ice is possible, but winds are expected to gust up to 55 miles per hour (mph), making travel treacherous.

