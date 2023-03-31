Much of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning as a major spring storm slides across the Upper Plains.
According to the National Weather Service, most of the Yankton area is under a winter advisory from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday. Up to two inches of snow and a glaze of ice is possible, but winds are expected to gust up to 55 miles per hour (mph), making travel treacherous.
Meanwhile, Charles Mix and Douglas counties are under both a winter weather advisory and a blizzard warning. The winter advisory lasts until 4 p.m. Friday, with up to 4 inches of snow possible along with winds gusting up to 40 mph. The blizzard warning runs from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday, with 1-3 inches of snow possible and winds potentially gusting up to 50 mph.
Blizzard warnings cover all of central and northeastern South Dakota, as well as southwest Minnesota.
According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the following interstate closures are planned Friday:
• Interstate 90 (eastbound) will be closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Chamberlain (exit 265) and closed from I-90 westbound from Chamberlain to Wall at noon CT;
• Interstate 90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City will remain open.
• Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) is scheduled to close from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 2 p.m.
“‘No Travel’ Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system,” the DOT said in a press release. “Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in certain counties to be closed Friday because of the winter storms.
State offices are closed all day Friday in the following counties: Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully and Walworth counties.
