Yankton Middle School Under Brief Lockdown Tuesday

The Yankton Middle School (YMS) briefly went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a student may of brought a weapon to the school.
According to a joint press release from the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton School District, the YMS staff was alerted at 8:20 a.m. “to comments stating that a student may have brought a weapon to school. Staff already had the suspected student secured and immediately alerted the City of Yankton Police Department (school resource officer) and Yankton School District Superintendent.”
The release said the middle school went into lockdown at this time while an investigation was conducted.
“Upon concluding the investigation, it was determined that there was no weapon brought to school and no direct threat made toward students or staff,” the press release said.
The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m.
“Students involved in this investigation will be dealt with by the Yankton School District Staff and criminally for any violations of South Dakota Codified Law,” the press release said.
The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation responded and assisted with the investigation.
“Administration and Staff from the Yankton School District followed all the correct procedures keeping the students and staff safe,” the press release said. “Thank you to all the parents who allowed both the Yankton School District and Law Enforcement to complete their investigation, trusting us to make the right decisions for the safety of your kids.”
