Yankton Middle School Under Brief Lockdown Tuesday
P&D File Photo

The Yankton Middle School (YMS) briefly went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a student may of brought a weapon to the school.

According to a joint press release from the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton School District, the YMS staff was alerted at 8:20 a.m. “to comments stating that a student may have brought a weapon to school. Staff already had the suspected student secured and immediately alerted the City of Yankton Police Department (school resource officer) and Yankton School District Superintendent.”

