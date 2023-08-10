KNOX COUNTY, Neb. — As he steps outside his Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area office, Tyler Wulf views the Weigand Marina near Crofton, Nebraska, with its severely limited boat slips.
Wulf has seen the continued problem as regional park superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).
“Currently Weigand Marina holds approximately 120 slips and a handful of courtesy slips for day traffic,” he said. “The majority of these slips are undersized for the boats in today’s market and for the watercraft that is used on Lewis and Clark Lake, Nebraska’s second largest reservoir.”
The boat’s slips aren’t only undersized but also woefully inadequate in numbers. The waiting list — which has been capped — remains as long as the number of slips itself.
“Right now, we have approximately 120 boat slips, and our wait list is around 100 people,” he said. “We capped the list in 2019 due to high demand. We got to the point where there was very little turnover on our slips, so it didn’t make sense to take names when we couldn’t offer people a slip in time.”
To the west, Niobrara State Park also needs upgrades and amenities, Wulf said.
“Niobrara is one of the major state parks within our system. It’s a beautiful area on the unchannelized section of the Missouri River,” he said. “But the park doesn’t have a place for large events and overnight accommodations. We could also use more boat access to the Missouri River.”
However, after years of waiting, the needs of both Knox County, Nebraska, sites will be met in the coming months.
The 2022 Nebraska Legislature passed the “STAR WARS” bill calling for more than $90 million in upgrades to state facilities along the Nebraska side of Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton.
The bill’s name comes from the acronym for the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) Special Committee in the unicameral.
GETTING THE GREEN LIGHT
District 40 State Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara noted the STAR WARS funding provided the green light to make possible the two Knox County projects.
“We’ve been working on this, and now we’re moving forward,” he said. “We’re trying to capitalize on the money that has been approved and get things going.”
The plan will not only upgrade Weigand Marina but also construct a lodge/events center at Niobrara State Park and improve boat ramp access on the Missouri River.
When completed, the Weigand Marina project will offer five to six times the current number of boat slips, Wulf said.
“Planned features include 500-plus slip marina,” he said. “That number includes a 350 annual slip marina, 62 day-use/courtesy slips, 75-plus watercraft slips, 4-lane boat ramp, new fuel dock, and the dredging and deepening of the current and expanded marina.”
The project includes a number of other amenities, Wulf said.
“We’ll have new and expanded 500-plus parking stalls for vehicles and trailers, nature playscape, outdoor seating, community fire pits, new office spacing and marina store including food services,” he said.
“We’ll also offer six new fishing platforms and kayak lunch, updated fishing cleaning and boat cleaning stations, as well as a new restroom and shower house at the boat ramp.”
In addition, Niobrara State Park will receive both new and improved features, Wulf said.
“The STAR WARS plan also provides funding for a large lodge at Niobrara State Park that will include overnight accommodations,” he said. “River access improvement plans are also in the works along the Missouri River near the community of Niobrara.”
Niobrara State Park already serves as a major draw, but the STAR WARS project takes things to the next level, Wulf said.
“We want to create Niobrara State Park as a true destination so visitors have the whole slate of activities they can take advantage of,” he said.
SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT
The STAR WARS process has sought public input on the projects, DeKay said.
“We want to be able to showcase our part of the state, but we don’t want to commercialize it. People need to see the natural beauty and terrain of northeast Nebraska,” he said.
“We met in June at (the Knox County seat in) Center, where we provided an update on where we’re at. The Lewis and Clark (marina) is moving faster than the Niobrara State Park project.”
Wulf emphasized the importance of public input.
“Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area is ‘your’ park,” he said. “This is the primary reason we reached out to the public and park users early in the design phase for input. It was important to hear their ideas and items they would like to see incorporated into the project.”
While funding came in the same legislative bill, the projects are separate and can move at their own pace, Wulf said.
As the marina moves forward, Nebraska Game and Parks holds transition plans, DeKay said.
“When they rebuild the marina, it will affect things for a year or two,” he said. “They want to do as much work off season as possible, so it doesn’t interrupt the tourism season.”
PROVIDING A BOOST
The STAR WARS proposal seeks to deliver a major recreational and economic boost throughout the region, including American Indian tribes, DeKay said.
Wulf also welcomes tribal partnerships, noting they already provide important cultural events and programming along with their own economic development.
In addition, Nebraska Game and Parks values its other partnerships, including the annual Crofton Dam Race, which recently completed its 2023 event, Wulf said. The triathlon starts with kayaking at Weigand Marina and continues through the state park.
Work at Weigand Marina won’t start this year, but the project is nearing a major milestone, Wulf said.
“We hope to have 90% design set completed within the next month or two. After 90% design is completed, we can officially submit the plans to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for review and permitting,” he said.
“Once the project is permitted, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission can better identify a timetable for bidding and construction of this project.”
The 90% design shows the project will offer handicapped accessibility, plans for terrain and landscaping, and the dock and kayak facility layout. The design also provides for dredging in the marina area, allowing for larger watercraft.
“In my eyes, the project is just beginning,” Wulf said, noting the importance of obtaining the Corps permit. “The real fun will come when we turn dirt and start the work on it.”
MEETING NEEDS
The marina project addresses quality as well as quantity, Wulf said.
“And we have a lot of slips that are too short for today’s market of boats. The watercraft used today is a lot bigger than any of our slips can handle,” he said.
“We have slips that are slated to be 26 feet up to 40 feet in length, so they can handle some of the larger watercraft. Right now, a majority of our slips are 24 to 26 feet in length.”
The proposed expansion plans will provide outdoor enthusiasts a safe location to launch and moor their boats but will also provide many other amenities for all visitors, Wulf said.
“This project does not provide opportunity for just the boating community but truly provides an environment for everyone,” he said. “Plans include a kayak launch, open-air shade shelters, outdoor seating with fire pits, new food services, and many other expansions that everyone can enjoy.”
The project provides a win-win situation far beyond Knox County, Wulf said.
“We are excited to provide this future venue in northeast Nebraska. Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area and Lewis and Clark Lake draws visitors from across the country,” he said.
“A project like this will benefit all of northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and beyond. The Crofton Community has been very supportive of the proposed project and are excited about the upgrades to Weigand.”
The Knox County projects are geared for the long-term future, Wulf said.
“We’re not designing this marina or lodge just for today,” he said. “We’re thinking of the future to make sure we’re still relevant in years to come.”
While amenities will change, the real attraction remains Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River, Wulf said.
“There’s no better office than a 30,000- or 35,000-acre lake,” he said. “I drive the bluff every day to work. It doesn’t get any better than that.
