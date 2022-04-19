PIERRE — The Transportation Hall of Honor Committee is accepting nominations for review and consideration for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.
“The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system,” says Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, who also serves as the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Chairman. “Contributions to consider when making a nomination are technological innovations, political activity, legislative accomplishments, creativity, time, cost saving efforts, and economic impact on behalf of transportation efforts within our state.”
Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination. Nomination forms are available online at https://dot.sd.gov or contact Kari Kroll at kari.kroll@state.sd.us or 605-773-5105 for more information.
The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.