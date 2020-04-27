100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 28, 1920
• With a thousand voters of Yankton casting their ballots for A.L. Wyman incumbent, Mr. Wyman was elected for his second term as mayor over Frank Fanslow in the second election yesterday by a majority of 46 votes.
• Mrs. P.J. Conklin is suffering from a badly sprained wrist. The accident occurred just before noon yesterday when Mrs. Conklin tripped while on her way to the cellar and fell down the stairway. She was rendered quite helpless from her fall.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 28, 1945
• More than 200 4-H club members and parents attended the second annual Cedar County 4-H Achievement party which was held at the city auditorium in Hartington last Friday evening.
• Sgt. Harold Smith, who was engaged in farming east of Yankton until called into service early last year, is back in the States as a war casualty. He was in an Infantry outfit when wounded on the drive into Germany. He is being treated for a bullet wound in the shoulder.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 28, 1970
• The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department answered a fire call at 1 p.m. Monday to the Yankton Livestock Auction Market, where some 80 bales of hay had caught fire from a grass fire which had spread while it was left unattended during the noon hour.
• Denise Mosley, freshman from Atlanta, Ga., had never thrown the javelin before, but when she picked it up for the first time last week, it felt natural to her and she decided to enter that event for Yankton College in the Tri-State Conference Little Olympics at LeMars, Ia. On her third throw, she sailed the javelin 98 feet, 5 ½ inches, which gave her first place in the event and broke the existing record by almost 11 feet.
25 Years Ago
Friday, April 28, 1995
• Charles Kuralt, known for his CBS News segments profiling American life, was “On The Road” again Thursday, stopping at the University of South Dakota to visit with high school students over a statewide hookup. His visit concludes today when he accepts the annual Neuharth Award for journalistic excellence at a noon luncheon in the Coyote Student Center.
• The Niobrara River Valley offers significant resources and merits protection as a new national park, a study released Thursday by the National Park Service concludes. The study determined the area contained significant fossil and biological resources.
