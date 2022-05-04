The Yankton Democratic Party will be holding a meeting this Monday, May 9, at the public meeting room of the Yankton Community Library, located at 515 Walnut St in Yankton. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut will be the featured speaker at the event. Berk will address the upcoming primary election on June 7 and the proposed Amendment C to the State Constitution that will be on that ballot.
The meeting is open to everyone.
