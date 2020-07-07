CENTER, Neb. – A Yankton woman has been arrested for skipping her sentencing last week for a bomb threat to a school.
Christi Johnson was arrested Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
District Judge Mark A. Johnson issued the bench warrant after Johnson failed to appear June 30 for her sentencing in Knox County District Court.
As part of a plea deal, Johnson pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of threatening use of an explosive device, a Class IV felony.
In return, the state dropped a second charge of false reporting.
The charges were filed after Johnson placed a phone call threatening the presence of a bomb to the Creighton Community School on August 21, 2019. The phone call caused that school and St. Ludger’s Elementary School to be evacuated.
Johnson is being held without bond at this time awaiting sentencing.
