Cases Disposed:
July 18-24, 2020
Carnell Eugene Andrews, 125 Privet St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Brittney Marie Hanson, 1106 West Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tammy Elaine Craig, 618 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Issaiah Thomas Roberts, 513 Broadway #A, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Yerian Hunter, 112 Privet St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Phillip A. Snoozy, 2003 Locust #4, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Erica Elizabeth Wurtz, 1215 National St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Robert Price, 100 Robin St. Apt. 5, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Laura Beth Hays, 102 Cottonwood Lane, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Ryan J. Gevens, Sioux Falls; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Roger Guthmiller, 816 Picotte St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kaylee Ann Ruff, 1009 Merriwether Trail, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rebecca Hudson, 100 Privet Street, Yankton; Permit Threatening or harassing telephone calls; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samantha Mary Olson, 2500 Douglas Ave. #12, Yankton; False report to authorities; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
David Jerome Brown, 178 Michelson Drive, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; $500 fine; $500 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended with 2 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $500; $653.69 restitution; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended with 14 days credit; Burglary-1st degree; Recharged; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged.
Joseph Schleis, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tyler Scheetz, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Cody Lane Burcham, Newcastle, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Caterina Pauline Abbe, 1103 Belair Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Tamara Burbach, Wynot, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Marcy Landfair, 806 E. 13th Street #24, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Devon Jacob Yoshida, Emerson, Iowa; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged.
Charles Boyd Wry, Junior; Scotland; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by information.
Tammy Craig, 618 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Hannah Gamble, Wayne, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Azariah Fayas, 507 Pearl St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Marcy Kay Landfair, 806 E. 13th Street #24, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kela Hansen, Beresford; Fishing without license-resident; $122.50; License revoked for one year.
Minnick Hunter, Broken Bow, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Teresa A. Vitito, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jeremy M. Hansen, Bristow, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Daniel Joseph Bearshield, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on a state highway; $121.
Michael Christian Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nathan W. Sawtell, 1906 John St., Yankton; Artificial light/night vision; $272.50; License revoked for one year.
Collette Ann Kline, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $87.50.
Tyler Scheetz, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Adam Gregory Mentele, 103 Marina Park Drive, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License suspended for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Failure to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Keith Couturier, Angola, Ind.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
