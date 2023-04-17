‘Neb. Poor People’s Campaign’ Rallies At State Capitol

The “Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign,” representing a reactivated national movement founded by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., held a rally Monday at the State Capitol.  

 Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — About 50 Nebraskans rallied on the steps of the State Capitol for a “Moral Monday” demonstration, saying they won’t be silent about state lawmakers’ actions that affect voting rights, transgender kids, gun control, a proposed sub-minimum wage for youths and more.

The event was organized by the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, which represents a local revival of a national network founded by civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.