Ina Hecht, 85, of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery at a later date.
