PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan grant funds designated for South Dakota arts and cultural organizations. The submission deadline is Oct. 8.
Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations incorporated and located in the state of South Dakota may be eligible to receive emergency relief funding. Certain government or municipal agencies are also eligible to apply.
Complete information regarding eligibility, allowable use of funds, grant funding categories, grant performance period, as well as instructions to apply are posted at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/grants/ARP_Grants.aspx. All eligible organizations for American Rescue Plan funding are now also eligible to apply for the Residencies for Recovery program, supported by pandemic-relief funds from the S.D. Legislature.
Applications must be submitted through the GoSmart online grants system at https://sdac.gosmart.org/. New users to the system will need to build an account and create a profile. Questions and requests for grant consultation may be emailed to sdac@state.sd.us. Requests for technical assistance must be submitted by 3 p.m. CDT, Friday, Oct. 8. Exceptions to the submission deadline will not be made.
