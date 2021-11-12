Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to climb in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). Four new deaths were also reported.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 6,496, up 206 from Wednesday. (There was no DOH report on Veterans Day). It marked the 10th straight reporting day active cases have risen.
The four new deaths raised the state toll to 2,281; none of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area. The state has recorded 46 COVID-related deaths so far this month.
Active hospitalizations remained steady at 233. There were 21 new hospitalizations posted.
Overall, the DOH reported 521 new infections Friday, while the seven-day test positivity rate rose to 15.3%, the highest level since Sept. 3.
The DOH’s online portal reported that 69% of South Dakotans ages 12 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
Yankton County recorded 14 new cases, the 16th time in the last 18 reporting days (dating back to Oct. 20) the county has seen at least 10 new positive tests. The county also saw 12 new recoveries.
Also, Union County added 13 new cases.
Other case reports from area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +4; and Turner County, +1.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday reported four active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported a total of 11 active COVID-19 cases, down 13 from last week. Friday’s case breakdown by school was as follows: Yankton High School, 2; Yankton Middle School, 3; Beadle School, 3; Lincoln School, 2; Webster School, 1; and Stewart School, 0. The district also reported that five of the positive cases were due to exposures outside of school.
Here is the list of active COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the change from last Friday, Nov. 5, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 36 (+7); Charles Mix County, 74 (+21); Clay County, 61 (+3); Douglas County, 12 (+2); Hutchinson County, 57 (+11); Turner County, 46 (+6); Union County, 103 (-1); and Yankton County, 190 (+26).
