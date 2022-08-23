PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is seeking public participation in a virtual meeting to introduce and discuss proposed changes to the Surface Water Quality Standards in the Chapter 74:51 of the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD).
The meeting will include a DANR presentation explaining the proposed changes and provide an opportunity for public input.
The proposed rule changes include adopting/updating EPA’s recommended cadmium criterion, incorporating a seasonal component to the irrigation beneficial use criteria, updating the beneficial use classification for part of the Missouri River (Lake Sharpe), removal of breached or nonexistent dams from the classified lakes section, deleting an unused definition, and corrections/updates to minor errors.
A Microsoft Teams virtual meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT) Tuesday, Aug. 30. Participants can join the virtual meeting by calling 605-679-7263 and using the meeting passcode 153628850#. To request a Teams link for the virtual meeting, email Shannon.Minerich@state.sd.us.
Individuals requiring assistive technology or other services to participate in the meeting or materials in an alternate format should contact Brian Pontious, Nondiscrimination Coordinator, by calling 605-773-5559 or by email at Brian.Pontious@state.sd.us as soon as possible but no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.
The official public comment period will be open in October 2022 and a public hearing will be held in December 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.