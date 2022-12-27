DOR Offers Update On Title Paper Shortage

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Revenue remains on track to receive an updated shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February 2023.
South Dakota, like many states, uses paper that includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud. This issue is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when other states decreased the number of titles they issued, and vendors who produce this special paper reduced their supply accordingly.
Throughout this shortage, the Motor Vehicle Division has continued to work with individuals and dealerships who need paper titles. To date, 5,114 requests for a paper title have been submitted since the delay began, and over 76.5% of those reviewed have been approved. The division continues to process titles as they are received from county offices. Individuals and businesses can check to see if their title has been processed on the following website: https://apps.sd.gov/RV66Renewals/checkvin/NewCheckVIN.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.