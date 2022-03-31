One of two minimum-security state prison inmates placed on escape status from the Yankton Community Work Center earlier this week is back in custody.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Anthony McDonald was apprehended in Minnehaha County Wednesday.
McDonald and Gaige McCune left their work release jobsite in Yankton without authorization March 29 and failed to return to the work center at the appointed time.
McCune remains on escape status. He is a white male, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCune is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.
Contact law enforcement if you see McCune or know of his whereabouts.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
