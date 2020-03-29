COVID-19 Update: Yankton Co. Cases Rise To 4; Clay County Sees 2 Cases

Three new positive tests in Yankton County were reported by the state Sunday as the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota shot up to 90.
On its COVID-19 website, the state also reported the first two confirmed cases in Clay County, as well as the first confirmed case in Turner County.
It was not known if the Clay County cases included the positive result that was reported Saturday by Vermillion officials. They said it is likely the woman who tested positive in Clay County may have been counted in another county because of her residence elsewhere.
Yankton County recorded its first positive COVID-19 coronavirus test Saturday. It now has four positive tests overall.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 25 positive test results.
South Dakota’s total cases climbed to 58 on Saturday before Sunday’s 55 percent jump.
The state reported at total of 3,127 total negative tests run at the state lab. Also, the number of recovered cases rose to 29 Sunday, up from three on Saturday.
South Dakota has had just one fatality so far during the pandemic.
The state reported Sunday that one test was pending at the state lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.