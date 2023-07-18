Student Debt Relief
More than 3,000 South Dakotans qualify for a combined $147 million in student debt relief offered by a new Biden administration policy, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Meanwhile, student debt relief in Nebraska could surpass $268 million.

Larry Skow

Why has the South Dakota State Economic Board passed up on all these Battery Plants? Why hasn’t Yankton Cty economic development went after the battery plants? Good steady jobs went else where while state/local officials were napping.

