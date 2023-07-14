In response to activity elsewhere, the Yankton County Commission will discuss next week any needed zoning changes for potential solar energy projects.
The commissioners will add the item to Tuesday’s agenda. The discussion will include a possible moratorium on solar energy projects until the county revises its zoning ordinance.
Commissioners Don Kettering, Dan Klimisch, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine discussed the issue with the Press & Dakotan following Friday’s budget hearings. The fifth member, Wanda Howey-Fox, wasn’t in attendance.
The commissioners had intended to address the solar energy issue following Friday’s budget hearings. They added the subject late Wednesday afternoon and issued a revised agenda.
However, they took the issue off the table at Friday’s meeting and made it part of their upcoming regular Tuesday meeting.
Gary Vetter, the Yankton County zoning administrator, brought back the subject of solar energy from an eight-county meeting, Klimisch said.
“Gary attended a spring workshop, and there is a proposal to bring a solar project into (neighboring) Clay County,” Klimisch said. “We talked to some of the Clay County commissioners. We mentioned that our zoning ordinance doesn’t mention anything about solar. We should at least look into (the subject) and be prepared. If it’s coming into Clay County, we’re the next county over (to the west), so we need to be proactive.”
In addition, Laura Nelson, a member of the Yankton County planning and zoning commission, learned more about the subject during a regional meeting in Winner, about 100 miles west.
“Mrs. Nelson came back with the idea that we probably should be ahead of the game rather than behind it,” Kettering said. “There are some pretty good-sized solar farms in South Dakota now.”
The Yankton County commissioners removed the solar energy item from its original agenda Friday. They decided the discussion wouldn’t be productive after six hours of budget hearings.
In addition, the commissioners wanted to provide a more convenient time for citizens to attend than late Friday afternoon.
“I fully intend to ask for public comments and public input so that we hear both sides of the story,” Kettering said.
Also, the commissioners and other county officials now have more time to gather information before Tuesday’s regular meeting, Klimisch said.
“We want it to be clear that we’re going to have to talk to the state’s attorney (Rob Klimisch). In the past, he has advised against moratoriums. That may not even be the path we choose,” Dan Klimisch said.
“The key is, let’s just be prepared and be proactive on this rather than have it come at us and we don’t know anything. I would rather deal with this now.”
Heine noted the word “moratorium” may send up red flags for some people interested in solar energy projects.
The term doesn’t mean Yankton County would ban such projects, Heine said. Rather, it would give the county time to study the matter and revise its ordinances.
“Then, if a project ever comes up, we’ll be prepared for it,” Marquardt said.
Kettering sees the solar energy issue as part of Yankton County’s work on a comprehensive plan that meets changing needs.
“We’re working with wind power, solar power and pipelines,” he said. “We need to improve our stand on everything so that people know and understand what they can do and what they can’t do.”
Yankton needs to move forward on all three — wind, solar and pipelines — sooner rather than later, Kettering said. “We want to get action on all three of those projects relatively soon, in the next month or so, I think,” he added.
Heine envisions Tuesday’s discussion involving a timeline for moving forward with a solar energy ordinance.
The zoning changes don’t need to be complex, Dan Klimisch said.
“The amendment would probably protect the county infrastructure, so they don’t tear up the roads when (the solar projects) are getting built,” he said. “We also need reasonable setbacks, so they don’t place one of these projects next to somebody’s house.
“And I think a big piece of it is some sort of decommissioning plan. We all know these projects have a useful life. When they’re done, the county and the landowner shouldn’t have the expense of taking it down.”
Klimisch pointed to other areas where wind towers came to the end of their useful life, leaving the question of who was responsible for taking them down.
“We need some sort of reasonable plan for their decommissioning,” he added.
Heine sees the opportunity to address the whole gamut of solar energy projects, from large commercial operations to a single panel next to a house or behind a barn.
The public will hold the opportunity to review and provide input on the zoning amendment, the commissioners said.
Klimisch supports taking action now rather than waiting for a controversial issue to arise.
“I have to hand it to the commission for being proactive on this instead of reactive,” he said. “It would be easy to be reactive, but it’s a lot messier.”
At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission will discuss a new section for the County Employee Handbook regarding pets in the workplace, which was postponed from its last meeting.
Also, commissioners will hear quarterly reports from the Register of Deeds, the Veterans Service and the Sheriff’s Office.
The quarterly ambulance report will be presented by new Ambulance Administrator Eric Van Dusen.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the commission Chamber of the Yankton County Government Center. It will be livestreamed on the Yankton County YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@yanktoncounty8223.
The commissioners will resume the budget hearings July 28 from 1-3 p.m. in their chambers at the Yankton County Government Center.
Also, at its Aug. 1 regular meeting, the commissioners will consider increasing the Yankton County wheel tax from the current $5 per wheel for a maximum of four wheels to a new $5 per wheel for a maximum of 12 wheels.
Press & Dakotan reporter Cora Van Olson contributed to this report.
Very wise to do so. All readers need to investigate the problems of a hail storm destroyed solar farm at Scottsbluff Nebraska. The destroyed solar panels are as toxic as nuclear waste. If not happy with what you read there. Keep googling and these panels are presenting huge environmental problems all over the world. Green not quite so Green. Dolor on house doesn’t pay off either. Anything over 5 year pay back is bad investment.
