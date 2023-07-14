County
In response to activity elsewhere, the Yankton County Commission will discuss next week any needed zoning changes for potential solar energy projects.

The commissioners will add the item to Tuesday’s agenda. The discussion will include a possible moratorium on solar energy projects until the county revises its zoning ordinance.

Larry Skow

Very wise to do so. All readers need to investigate the problems of a hail storm destroyed solar farm at Scottsbluff Nebraska. The destroyed solar panels are as toxic as nuclear waste. If not happy with what you read there. Keep googling and these panels are presenting huge environmental problems all over the world. Green not quite so Green. Dolor on house doesn’t pay off either. Anything over 5 year pay back is bad investment.

