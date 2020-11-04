Neb. Counties Set Voting Records

In Tuesday’s general election, three northeast Nebraska counties didn’t just improve on previous voter turnout — they smashed it in record fashion.
The county clerks reported extremely heavy voter turnout, with figures in the 80-90% range. And when it came to voting, the ballot was in the mail.
Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties had previously used all-mail voting for local or special elections, or it was used for some precincts. This year, the voters in all precincts received and cast their ballot by mail.
While mail-in ballots raised some concerns at the national level, the three Nebraska area county clerks expressed complete confidence in the all-mail voting for their counties.
The convenience, along with the pandemic and presidential race, pushed the turnout to new heights.
Cedar County recorded 5,058 ballots cast out of 5,770 registered voters for 87.5% voter turnout. County Clerk Dave Dowling noted this year’s record turnout ran more than 15% above the average for more than three decades.
“Since 1986, our general election average percentage of voter turnout is 71%,” he said. “The 2016 general (election) was the highest to this point with 75%. The next highest was 1992 at 74%.”
Dowling noted one change in Nebraska election law this year. A candidate must file a write-in affidavit ahead of time in order for the write-in votes to count.
Cedar County wasn’t alone among northeast Nebraska counties for record turnout.
Knox County followed close behind with 4,768 of 5,610 registered voters casting ballots for 84.86% turnout. County Clerk Joann Fischer noted this year had already seen great turnout for an election.
“The 2020 Primary Election had best voter turnouts as far back as I can see. We had nearly 60% return, which was awesome,” she said. “Many young people voted, which is not that great usually (in terms of percentage).”
Despite the much heavier turnout, Fischer said the counting process actually went easier even with a large number of write-in votes. Her office’s new election equipment made the process much faster.
“The results are available much quicker because of the by-mail process,” she said. “We count in the morning on Election Day, save it — no results given until after 8:00 p.m. — and then we count the other ballots that come in up to 8:00 p.m. After that, we add it to the first count.
Dixon County reported 3,135 ballots cast out of 3,800 registered voters for a record 82.4%. County Clerk Cindy Purucker attributed two factors.
“I believe the presidential race was the biggest part,” she said. “(The all-mail balloting) definitely contributed to it.”
The election process went smoothly even during a pandemic, Purucker said. “(There was) not much different than any other year, except everyone wore masks,” she noted.
Candidate races weren’t the only decisions facing voters in the election.
At the state level, Nebraskans decided ballot measures, including those dealing with gambling.
At the local level, Hartington voters passed two ballot measures dealing with sales tax and economic development. Meanwhile, Fordyce voters passed a sales-tax measure.
In another measure, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge voters defeated a $23 million bond issue for school improvements.
The following is a round-up of most local races in the three area counties.
• CEDAR COUNTY
Cedar County had no contested county races. The District 2 commission race was decided in the May primary when incumbent Craig Bartels defeated challenger John Thelen for the seat.
• BELDEN: Two seats were open on the village board. Brad Stapleman won a seat with 54 votes, followed by Angela Ohlrich with 21.
• COLERIDGE: The three seats on the village board were won by Jeremy Bruning with 227, Jesse Jackson with 130 and Roger Lee Anderson with 119.
• FORDYCE: In the village race, the two open seats were won by Thomas Pinkelman with 76 and write-in candidate Bryan Thoene with 25.
In addition, Fordyce voters approved a sales-tax measure 56-29. The measure imposes a 1% sales and use tax upon the same transactions within the Fordyce village limits on which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax commencing April 2, 2021.
The revenue shall be applied to street maintenance and improvement, and the general operation of the village. The measure would increase the budgeted restricted funds for fiscal year 2020-21 by $6,600, or 11.093% over the current year’s restricted funds.
• HARTINGTON: In the city race, the two-large council seats were won by Roman Sudbeck and Chris Bartling with 693 and 670 votes.
The three at-large seats on the airport authority board were won by Karma Schulte with 688 votes, Roger Filips 632 and Joseph Hish 557.
In addition, Hartington voters passed a sales-tax measure 500-359 and establishing an economic development program 500-339.
According to the ballot language, the City of Hartington will impose a 1.5% sales and use tax on the same transactions within the city in which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax in fiscal year 2021-22.
Under the other approved measure, the City of Hartington is authorized to establish an economic development program by annually appropriating 35% of revenue from a 1.5% local option sales tax and use tax estimated to generate $112,500 per year for an estimated 15-year total of approximately $1,687,500.
• HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: In the school board race, three seats were up for election. The vote totals from Cedar and Dixon counties were Aaron Edward Fuelberth 1,670; Dana Rosener 1.718; and Jason Heikes 1,634.
• LAUREL: In the mayor’s race, Keith Knudsen won with 501 votes as the lone declared candidate.
In the race for two at-large council seats, Chad Johnson and Justin Eriksen won with 321 and 290 votes. They were followed by Jeff Erwin with 216 and Logan Garber with 143.
• LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE: By a 787-737 margin, the school district patrons defeated a $23 million bond issue for a school update and renovation project.
The Cedar County vote was 645-611 against the bond issue. Dixon County voters rejected it 136-123, and Wayne County voters rejected it 6-3. The measure was projected to add 11.1 cents per $100 of valuation and would have been paid back over 25 years.
In the school race, three seats were up for election. The combined Cedar and Dixon county votes were Dustin Thompson with 1,240 votes; Carol Erwin with 1,208 and Samuel Recob with 1,200.
• MAGNET: The three village board seats went to Bradly Backstrom with 20, Jason Becker with 16 and James Cautrell with 15. Corey McQuay received 14.
• RANDOLPH: The two council seats were won by Janelle Biernbaum and Kalynda Kuhl with 334 and 328 votes.
• ST. HELENA: In the village race, Victor Paltz and Kyle Suing won the two seats with 47 and 40 votes.
• WYNOT: In the school board race, Kelly Wieseler, Greg Hite and Kristen Tilley (a write-in candidate) won the three seats with 378, 300 and 76.
In the village race, the three seats went to Michael Klug and Stevie Holmes with 89 votes each and Janice Heimes (by petition) with 87.
DIXON COUNTY
The county level contained three uncontested races for board of supervisors (county commissioners). The winners were Deric Anderson in District 2, Neil Blohm in District 4 and Terry Nicholson in District 6.
• PONCA: In the school board race, three seats were up for election. The Dixon County votes were Phil Kramper 744, Shawn Fethkenher 579 and Monte Burki 548 for the top three spots, followed by William Kastning with 388.
In the city election, Andrew Stark and Dillon Rickett won the two seats in Ward I with 176 and 171 votes, while D.J. Smith won the Ward 2 seat with 243 votes.
KNOX COUNTY
• BAZILE MILLS: In the village board race, Lawrence Vortherms and Richard Stubben won the two seats with 17 and 16 votes.
• BLOOMFIELD: Three school board seats were up for election. The combined Cedar and Knox county vote totals were Jason Hefner 803, Christy Mackeprang 772 and Jessica Loseke 711.
For Bloomfield City Council, the top finishers for the two seats were Scott Ober 478 and Steven Barney 388. In the other race, Cindy Barney won the seat on the airport authority with 468 votes.
• CENTER: In the village election, the two board seats were won by Tricia Smith and Alisha Schroeder with 38 and 36 votes.
• CREIGHTON: In the school board race, the three winners were Greg Kuhlman 803, Matthew Fritz 791 and Duane Fanta 778.
In the City Council race, the finishes for the two at-large seats were Eric Schroeder 438 and Mike Nutting 148. Richard Porter won the seat on the airport authority with 551 votes.
• CROFTON: In the school board race, the leaders for the three open seats among Knox and Cedar county voters were Larry Potts 924, Lisa Van Heek 894 and Michael Janssen 771, while Jayne Arens finished with 743.
In the Crofton City Council race, the two at-large seats went to Bob Evans with 212 votes and James Murphy with 201. They were trailed by Gerald Steffen with 181 and Julie de Shazer with 173.
• NIOBRARA: In the school board race for three District 1 seats, Ward Adema picked up 266 votes, followed by write-in candidates Diane Teadtke 151 and Matthew Paulsen 74. Other write-in candidates were Kristine Flyinghawk 68 and Misty Frazier 10.
In the race for village board of trustees, two of the three seats were won by Jeff Bauer and Jessica Nielsen with 156 and 140 votes.
• SANTEE: In the school board race, the vote totals for three positions were LindaRae Starlin 63, Stacy Johnson 55 and DeWayne Wabasha 50. The write-in candidates were Sherri Henry 42, Waylon LaPlante 24 and Natalie Torrez 9.
In the race for village Board of Trustees, three seats were up for election. Write-ins claimed 80 votes. The totals for the declared candidates were Susan Kitto 62, Natalie Torrez 59 and Donald LaPointe Sr. 41.
• VERDEL: In the race for the village board, the two seats were won by Jim Johnston and Robert Motacek with 14 and 12 votes.
• VERDIGRE: In the school board race, the Knox County votes for the three positions went to Jemi Frederick and Alisha Bartling with 445 and 295 votes, along with write-in candidate Tiffany Pischel 187.
• In the race for three spots on the village board of trustees, Leroy Hollmann won with 202 votes.
• WAUSA: In the school board race, the Knox County finishes for those seeking the three open seats were (combined votes from Knox and Cedar counties) Derek Cunningham 476, Terry Nelson 397 and Pepper West 350. They were followed by Otto Woockman 327 and Dan Story 192.
In the race for Wausa village board, the two seats were won by Cheryl Marks and Ron Nelson with 236 and 233 votes. Nicholas Morgan finished with 125.
• WINNETOON: Willard Vrooman and Robert Folck won the two village board seats with 28 each.
——
For a full list of races and ballot measures, visit the county websites.
