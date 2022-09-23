From Stormy Time, Local Artist’s Work Slated For MMU Exhibit

In October, Loretta Sorensen’s artwork will be displayed in the Mount Marty University Bede Art Gallery.
Sorensen’s art gives her direction and peace amid life’s storms.
“It was July 4, 2019, when my husband Alan and I had to cancel plans to attend our church’s evening picnic,” Sorensen said. “He was in his second year of recovering from colon cancer. His treatment included radiation, chemotherapy, and two surgeries. He was improving, but progress was slow, and we often were at home for a week at a time. Some weeks he didn’t leave home for anything.”
In the face of her disappointment, Sorensen knew she had a choice to make.
“I could indulge in self-pity all evening or find something constructive to do,” she said. “Throughout Alan’s illness, many people were praying for us. Knowing that helped me keep turning to God for peace and direction. I believe God was speaking to my heart that evening and telling me not to fret about what I was missing, but to try and recognize the opportunities that the situation was presenting.”
Sorensen had toyed with the idea of painting for a few months before jumping into her first project. Painting three pictures in oils were one of the assignments she completed at Mount Marty University as part of her Bachelor of Arts in 2003. While she enjoyed the experience at the time, she didn’t have any desire to continue painting.
“I was shopping at the Dollar Store when I saw they had small canvases and bottles of paint for $1 each,” she said. “That was about all I wanted to invest before I decided whether or not I had any ability to paint a picture.”
Some of Sorensen’s family possess skilled art talents. An older sister can draw almost anything she sees, and a nephew is adept at painting lifelike portraits. Sorensen knew she wasn’t blessed with those abilities.
“I found a painting of a horse head on Pinterest,” she said. “I knew I could never produce the outline without some help. The graphic software I use for publishing books allows me to make an image that fits my canvas so I can print it out and trace the image outline.”
Sorensen uses the printed image to help size image details and the digital image to determine what colors to use. She spent nearly five hours on that first piece and was surprised at what she accomplished when it was finished.
“Now, after developing my skills, I see things in that first painting that I could have done differently,” Sorensen said. “But it’s hanging on my wall as a reminder that when things go wrong, God can use the situation for good if I’m willing to cooperate with him.”
As she continued working on her art, Sorensen was surprised to receive requests for painting specific art images. The first request, for a barn and floral landscape on a 20x30 canvas, led her to plunge into a new avenue of her art.
“It was a friend who asked me to create the painting,” Sorensen said. “I had no idea what I was doing, but I was willing to take a risk. I used the same approach with creating the barn, printing out an image I had sized in graphic software. I crept through the process, doing one thing at a time as I recognized how to proceed. The picture turned out great and I’ve already done more.”
Sorensen also designed and painted a 30x40 abstract floral wall hanging for a friend and has more similar projects on her list.
“Along the way, I learned how to decoupage on canvas,” she said. “I found some vintage images online and designed some of my own. I’ve sold many of them, but have some hanging in our house, too.”
Sorensen’s work reflects a sense of rural life and the serenity often found in the countryside. Growing up in eastern South Dakota and living outside the limits of any city has given her a solid background in all things country, which she greatly enjoys.
“Alan and I both grew up with horses and have had horses since we married 52 years ago,” she said. “So, of course, I paint some horses.”
Many people in rural areas appreciate the old barns, which are slowly fading away. Other subjects include deer, sunflowers, abstract flowers, roosters, butterflies, etc.
“I’ve always been fascinated about how different colors work together,” Sorensen said. “I am just beginning to take several images and creating my own paintings by blending what I like about each one.”
Sorensen said learning how different paints work is key to creating a successful painting. In Spring 2022, she branched out into watercolor, which works far differently on canvas than acrylic paint.
“Sometimes when I start a painting, I have an idea in mind, but as I work, I envision something I like better, and the end result is far different from the original plan,” she said.
“I enjoy painting because it’s a challenge, which keeps me on my toes,” she adds. “It’s also very gratifying to create something someone else appreciates. If my work inspires others to recall their own fond memories, brightens their day, or fills a need for a certain kind of image on their wall, I’m delighted.”
As for Alan, he’s doing well.
“We’re not confined to the home, as we have been in the past. He came close to not surviving, so every day is a gift,” she said.
Sorensen will present her artist’s talk at Bede Art Galley. The date is to be announced and will be posted on her website.
For more information, to order, or learn more about Sorensen, her family, and her work go to: www.lorettasorensen.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.