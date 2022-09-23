From Stormy Time, Local Artist’s Work Slated For MMU Exhibit
Local author Loretta Sorensen has turned her artistic aims to painting, and a selection of her work will be on display at Mount Marty’s Bede Art Gallery in October.

In October, Loretta Sorensen’s artwork will be displayed in the Mount Marty University Bede Art Gallery.

Sorensen’s art gives her direction and peace amid life’s storms.

