CASES DISPOSED: MAY 8-14, 2021
Lavern H. Warriner, Center, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenneth Voelker, Viborg; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert Waln, Parmelee; Insufficient check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Debra Betty Privett, Tyndall; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Justin Dean Hacecky, 406 Murphy Lane, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $649; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Thomas Anderson, 200 E. 17th Street, Yankton; Drivin under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Aalyiah E. Ferris, 2403 West City Limits Rd, Apt. A305, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Robert Tejral, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michelle Marie Gallop, 2200 Douglas, Lot 53, Yankton; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation.
Alexander Robert Vetter, 1208 ½ Walnut Street, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault negligently causes bodily injury; $660; Jail sentence of 100 days with 29 days suspended and 81 days credit; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint.
Brittany LaCroix, 802 W. 11th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shawna Marie Reardon, Mission Hill; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Wilson Osbeli Garcia, 2601 N. Maple Ln, Apt. 206, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Elijah Gonzalez, Norfolk, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Charles Warren Alderson III, 101 Sunset Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $736.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Tanner Hagge, Bloomfield, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxication; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Christian Leigh Goss-Griffin, 1003 Pearl Street, Yankton; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; $678.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 18 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 18 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Eskens, 3217 Aurora St., Yankton; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,280.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Jason John Logan Bartunek, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Celicia Casillas, Dodge City, Kan.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jason Westphal, 1111 Cedar Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Brenda Scheetz, 1103 Picotte St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Andrew Lee St. Pierre, 1011 W. 12th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Yvette Martinez, 116 Rainbow St., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Osvaldo Alonso, 300 W. 17th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kylee Lynn Navratil, Tyndall; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Clay Wesley Hespe, Parkston; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Warren Randolph Philbrick, Gayville; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Lenard H. Arens, Lincoln, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Timothy J. Ryder, 810 West 5th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Trina Ann Stewart, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Chad Iseminger, Kingsley, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Millie K. Swalley, Niobrara, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Yosniel Finesmayet, 511 Burleigh St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
David Provencher, 1105 W. 8th, Box 502, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Raymond G. Killars, 606 Locust, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Phyllis Surface, Bloomfield, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sean L. Malena, Leigh, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dale Wieseler, 4005 W. 11th St., Yankton; Left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn; $132.50.
Brenda Yoder, no address given; Petty theft-2nd degree-less $100; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Elaine Hantke, Pukwana; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Megan Kerner, Vermillion; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50.
Markel Harris, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Failure to make propert stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.