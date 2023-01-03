Flights are continuing to be canceled as airlines struggle with pandemic-related staffing woes and weather-related challenges. Thousands of flights have been affected, and there is no end in sight to the disruptions. As airlines continue to try to accommodate stranded passengers, the Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) provides guidance to travelers who may be seeking compensation and refunds for cancellations.

When a consumer is flying domestically in the United States, rules regarding flight delays and cancellations are overseen by the US Department of Transportation. In general, there are no U.S. federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with compensation for a delayed flight. Airlines may have their own policies and may provide better benefits if a flight was canceled or significantly delayed within the airline’s scope of control. Consumers may have additional benefits if they purchased the flight with a credit card that offers additional travel protections. Check the cardholder agreement and with the airline. Consumers should keep receipts for extra purchases, like a hotel room, so they can submit them to their airline or credit card company for reimbursement later. Typically, nearly all domestic airlines will try to accommodate passengers on the next available flight, and sometimes on a different carrier.

