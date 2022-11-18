Yankton Revenue Stays Strong In October

The City of Yankton is on a path to finish out the year strong on revenues.
This week, the latest sales tax figures were announced with the city up 8.84% in October over the same month last year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The City of Yankton is on a path to finish out the year strong on revenues.
This week, the latest sales tax figures were announced with the city up 8.84% in October over the same month last year.
Overall, the city is up 9.01% on the year.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the higher revenues are helpful when it comes to the increasing cost of doing business.
“We used to be happy with 3% and we’d say, ‘If we can run 3% regularly, we’re in good shape,’” she said. “That was then; this is now. We have to be doing better than that to keep up with the cost of things and the increased cost of running city operations. I’m pleased to see this going the right way.”
She said she’s hopeful the trend will continue for the last couple months of the year.
“That will make me feel more confident going into the fiscal 2023 year,” she said.
Only the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) saw a dip, down 2.51% versus October 2021. The BBB is still strong overall, up 4.55% on the year.
Leon said the city was likely aided by local sporting events in October.
“The archery tournament that was in town was helpful for our community,” she said. “I would also think the number of other sporting events — Mount Marty football and even our high school sports activities that bring people to town — are helpful. Those things assist in sales tax revenue.”
She said while it’s nice to see high revenues, there’s a reality about how they came to be.
“Are people buying more? Perhaps,” she said. “Are things just more expensive? Perhaps. Is it a combination of all things? Probably. Things are more expensive, so the sales tax is going to be higher. That’s good, but the things that we purchase at the city are also going up in price. I think it will be a while before we can really do any analysis if we’re doing better or we’re worse off than we were before. We’re certainly glad we are where we are.”
Leon said the city conservatively budgeted 5% growth in 2022 and 3% sales tax growth in 2023.
“Going ahead with how uncertain the economy is, we really need to keep a close watch the first quarter in 2023 and see where we think we’re going to start the year,” she said.
Yankton is largely in line with the rest of South Dakota. Among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, all are seeing substantial revenue growth with Brookings leading the way, up 16.16% on the year.
Vermillion is up 2.36% on the year.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.