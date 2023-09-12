SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton woman convicted of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge was sentenced in federal court Monday.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Lisa Merrigan, 55, was sentenced to two years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Merrigan was indicted by a federal grand jury last October and she pleaded guilty on July 5.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between June 19, 2021, and September 11, 2021. Merrigan worked as a registered nurse at a hospital in Chamberlain during that time frame. Merrigan tampered with a vial of fentanyl citrate for injection properly stored within the hospital, by removing the fentanyl citrate for injection from the vial and replacing the majority of it with saline solution. Merrigan then returned the tampered vial to storage, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate for injection could be dispensed to surgical patients at the hospital.
Fentanyl citrate is a Schedule II controlled substance that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use to relieve severe pain during and after surgery. The fentanyl in the tampered vial was so diluted that had the vial been dispensed to a surgical patient, the pain management would have been minimal or unsuccessful.
