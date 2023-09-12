Yankton Woman Sentenced
de Art - stock.adobe.com

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton woman convicted of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge was sentenced in federal court Monday.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Lisa Merrigan, 55, was sentenced to two years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

