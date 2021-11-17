The best way to fight influenza (the flu) is to get vaccinated. If you haven’t received your flu vaccine, there is still time. Protect you, your family, and your community from getting sick by receiving your vaccine.
Servant Hearts Clinic is offering FREE influenza vaccines every Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. through the end of December.
Servant Hearts Clinic is a free, faith-based clinic to assist the uninsured or the underinsured in our community. Patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis. No proof of insurance or income is required. Anyone, including those who have health insurance, are welcome as patients at Servant Hearts Clinic.
Services provided include medical services (such as urgent care and early disease management), mental health, pastoral care and social work. There are no appointments as patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. All services are provided at no cost to the patients, including a limited list of prescription medications.
For more information about Servant Hearts Clinic or to learn how you can help, contact the clinic anytime at www.servantheartsclinic.org, Facebook.com/ServantHeartsClinic, servantheartsclinic@gmail.com, or 605-760-0192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.