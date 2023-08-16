Extreme Bull Riding
The 35th annual Extreme Bull Riding Tour event will be held this Saturday in Yankton. The event, which will feature bull riding and mutton busting, will take place at the Yankton Rodeo Association’s facility, located near the Yankton Thrive building along E. Highway 50.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton Rodeo Association (YRA) is poised to grab the bull by the horns again this weekend as it prepares to host its 35th annual rodeo event.

The Extreme Bull Riding Tour will return to Yankton’s rodeo grounds at 404 Paddle Wheel Point, behind the Yankton Thrive (formerly Chamber of Commerce) building, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For parking access, vehicles should enter the grounds from the Thrive entrance on the east side of Highway 50.

