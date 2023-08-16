The Yankton Rodeo Association (YRA) is poised to grab the bull by the horns again this weekend as it prepares to host its 35th annual rodeo event.
The Extreme Bull Riding Tour will return to Yankton’s rodeo grounds at 404 Paddle Wheel Point, behind the Yankton Thrive (formerly Chamber of Commerce) building, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For parking access, vehicles should enter the grounds from the Thrive entrance on the east side of Highway 50.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Yankton Hy-Vee and at Slumberland. Tickets will also be sold at the gate before the show.
The gates usually open at about 6 p.m., YRA President Doug Hevle told the Press & Dakotan.
Extreme Bull Riding is organized by Double SS Bull Company of Sidney, Iowa. The crew is expected to arrive in Yankton at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning with approximately 42 bulls, he said.
“They’ll do the sorting and separating,” Hevle said. “Some bulls buck better coming out the right shoot and some on the left shoot.”
Some of the bulls are known nationally by those who follow the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit, and some of Saturday’s riders are working their way into the PBR, he said.
“We do a complete round and then the judges pick the top six riders,” Hevle said, adding that winners take home cash prizes.
Saturday’s competition will feature approximately 38 bull riders.
The show also includes a specialty act, like trick roping, as well as barrel racing and mutton busters.
“Before the final six, we do 10 barrel racers — no rake — we don’t rake like they do at barrel-racing events,” he said. “Then we’ll do about 10 sheep, mutton busters.”
The mutton busting event is for kids who weigh less than 55 pounds and want to try their hand riding a sheep, Hevle said, adding that tickets to participate in that event are sold out, which is not unusual.
“The clowns and the bull riders put (the kids) on the sheep, each of which has a name, and turn them loose,” he said.
When asked whether sheep buck, Hevle said, “they run like hell.”
Sheep are provided by Shad Bratberg of Gayville, he said.
“The announcer, Matt Palmer, has been doing (this) for a long time. He’s very patriotic and very good. He knows what he’s talking about up there,” Hevle said. “If you’ve got a good announcer and a good clown, you’ve got a good rodeo.”
Many attendees are excited about the event before it even starts, he said.
“They want to see a good bull ride,” he said. “I’d like all of them to walk away happy and talking about what they’ve just seen, being amazed at what they’ve just seen, and can’t wait for the next one,” Hevle said.
