Johnson Describes Challenges As GOP Primary Race Nears Final Stretch

VERMILLION — Facing a primary challenge next Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson compared elections to a colonoscopy.
“You have to do them every few years, whether you want to or not,” Johnson (R-S.D.) jokingly told the Press & Dakotan before he addressed Girls State this week.
On a serious note, Johnson addressed a Girls State question about negative brochures hitting mailboxes just days before the June 7 primary election. In particular, the brochure accuses him of not representing conservative Republican values.
“I didn’t want to talk politics, but you’re asking,” Johnson told the Girl Stater. “All this negative stuff is coming from outside South Dakota by a New Jersey-based organization ‘Drain The D.C. Swamp.’”
Johnson estimated $1 million is being spent against him, mainly by out-of-state political action committees (PACs), as a targeted candidate.
The congressman added that he remains focused on his work and constituents.
“Tuesday will come, and South Dakotans will vote for who Republicans want to be their candidate for House of Representatives,” he said. “I plan to work hard, play fair, tell my story and continue to serve South Dakota.”
Beyond his own race, Johnson noted a growing trend toward attack ads and disparaging comments on social media about officials and candidates.
“Negative campaigning works, far and away the most effective, and it’s really too bad. Campaigns should be these beautiful opportunities we have for a natural conversation on where we want to go,” he said.
“We should be forward looking, and it should be elevated. It should be empowering with a lot of ideas. However, a lot of us really check out and only pay attention during the final week before the election.”
When asked what he would change about the system, Johnson said it would be a better showing of South Dakota’s young people at the polls.
“South Dakota had great voter turnout in the last election, but the state’s youth turnout was the lowest in the country,” he said, noting New Jersey young adults had twice the turnout as their South Dakota counterparts.
GUN ISSUES
During Wednesday night’s Girls State appearance, Johnson was asked for his approach to dealing with mass shootings, including the May 24 deaths of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
A few hours before Johnson spoke, a shooter killed four persons at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical center before taking his own life.
Johnson called for balancing Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens with protecting the general public from shooting incidents.
“Where do we draw the line and it makes sense?” he asked.
The Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms, which Johnson interprets to include citizens. He expressed concern about the kind of legislation and limits that could arise at the federal level.
The congressman sees the need to address the underlying root causes that lead to mass shootings. He supports an effort to free up $1 trillion of unspent COVID funds and send it to states for establishing a perpetual trust fund solely focused on behavioral health. Each state could use the funds tailored to its mental health needs, he said.
The congressman also responded to the question from media in attendance. He noted the Texas school shooter showed troubling signs long before carrying out his act.
“With gun violence, a number of studies show we can predict, not with certainty, but we know the people likely to commit these crimes,” he said. “We’re doing a really bad job of bringing them the intervention they need.”
Mental health, including children, needs more attention and resources, Johnson said. Yankton remains fortunate to have Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services and other mental health professionals, he added.
“Lewis and Clark is the gold standard for South Dakota, but the overwhelming majority of areas in our state are woefully underserved,” he said. “We can’t keep doing things with the same resources. We need a substantial state and national commitment to mental health. We need a realistic proposal to get it done.”
OTHER TOPICS
During Wednesday’s appearance before the Girls Staters, Johnson spoke of creating the loudest possible voice as South Dakota’s lone congressman. He believes in United States exceptionalism.
“I know this is a complicated time in our world history, but I know, when Americans are united, there is nothing that can hold this country down,” he said. “Did we get it all right? No, We denied your (women’s) right to vote for 100 years. But every single year we have tried to do a better job of embodying the values in that Constitution. I feel, if Americans keep trying, then I gosh darn better keep trying, too.”
Johnson commended the Girls Staters’ effort, energy and enthusiasm.
“Regardless of your views, America needs smart, dedicated people across the political spectrum,” he said.
During his talk, Johnson described a Tanzanian marathon runner who injured himself in the second mile but finished the 26.2-mile race hours after everyone else. A reporter asked the runner why he continued the grueling race, and the marathoner replied that his country didn’t send him to start a race but rather to finish one.
In the same way, the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary sponsor the respective Boys State and Girls State to provide a strong start in youth leadership training, but it marks only the beginning, Johnson said.
“You could start a race, but we need you to finish a race,” he told the Girls Staters. “We need bold, positive problem solvers, and I hope you’re one of them.”
During his Girls State visit, he fielded questions on a variety of topics.
• On the baby formula shortage, Johnson said he put forth a very detailed list of questions including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delay in responding to the situation. He supports removing regulatory barriers so European baby formula can reach U.S. store shelves.
In addition, he supports a special waiver to the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, allowing recipients more choices in baby formula beyond the current one available.
• How does he balance his political and personal life? He noted his wife and three sons remain in Mitchell while he serves in Washington. When he returns home, he devotes time to his family.
“Even when I’m in South Dakota, I’m not with my family half the time. That can be really hard. The important rule of thumb for me is, when you’re home, to be present and not spend the whole night with this thing,” he said, holding up his smartphone. “I spend time with my kids, and we do a lot of different things. When I’m home, I’m really present.”
• Johnson was asked about qualified immunity when it comes to law enforcement officers and their actions. “If they don’t follow the law or policy or practices, we have to hold them accountable,” he responded.
• Recent developments around the world show an impending problem with food supplies and trade, Johnson said.
“Food will surely be a big problem, not for Americans, but we are going to get more experience with inflation (in the U.S.),” he said. “It’ll be felt even more in the food arena and grocery stores.”
South Dakota farmers and ranchers have done a good job of feeding the world, Johnson said, with 60% of South Dakota’s soybeans exported around the globe. However, cattle markets and other livestock have suffered setbacks, he said.
Johnson called for the federal government to enact more ag-friendly policies.
“We know there is no one in the history of the world who has increased its efficiency as much as the American farmer in the last 50 years,” he said.
