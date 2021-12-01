• Michael Meyer, 56, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Michael Shelhamer, 31, Springfield, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold.
• Sheldon Winder, 21, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for intentional damage to property.
• Homer Archambeau III, 32, Lake Andes, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• Nadine Zephier, 40, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Arthur Stewart III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
• Jerry Roach, 62, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear and arrest after indictment.
• Henry Williams, 37, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
