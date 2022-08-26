CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 6-12, 2022
Tanner Sean Coleman, Omaha, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Jeffrey Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 13, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Resisting arrest; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 5 days credit; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, Mission Hill; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jared Adamson, 2802 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Steven McGrath, Parker, Colo.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dean Albrecht, 1104 Willow Dale Rd, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Angel Rose Green, 902 E. 11th, Apt. 3, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 5 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Craig J. Shelburg; 1309 National Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Tyler Jay Schaefer, 1404 Belair Rd, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Brionna Mae Eckman, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 15, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by indictment.
Cole Anthony Auch, 108 Clark Trl, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jordan Desy, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Sasha Podhradsky, 1009 E. 13th, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Randal R. Morris, 2511 E. Hwy 50 #3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Edgar Antonio Zaragoza, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Daniel Havermann, 44595 309th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Debra Flynn, 2007 Elm Street, Yankton; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Dillon Pokorney, 508 W. 9th St., Yankton; Vicious animal; $126.50.
Cole Anthony Auch, 108 Clark Trl, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cody Alan Haluzak, Lennox; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Identity theft; $342.29; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information.
Kelly Sue Thurman, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Speeding on other roadways; Recharged by complaint.
Dennis Macias, 2400 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Brister, 2900 Douglas #403, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Eyrle Hilton, 807 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Christopher Abelson, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Lloyd Harvey Vanburen, Senior, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Julie Jansen, 1209 Cedar, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Megan Ann Heine, Brookings; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tracey Leigh Mehlhaff, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Charles L. Folken, Leigh, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Nicholas Robb, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Theresa Obermeyer, Center, Neb.; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information.
Tyler Jay Schaefer, 1404 Belair Rd, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $5,484.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 2 years suspended and 37 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cory Michael Poelstra, 1201 E. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Patrick Jon Taylor, 2013 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Banesa Reyes, 604 E. 17th Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Donrick Lualhati Calabocal, 2802 Mary St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Spencer Berndt, 105 Page Pl, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Britni Marie Drapeau, 918 Pine St., Apt. B, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Marty Landfair, 1306 Meadow View Rd, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Herman Vollman, 1404 Green Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Wayne Joseph Selwyn, 1212 E. 8th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Brent M. Kelly, Thurston, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.