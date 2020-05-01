100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 2, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 2, 1945
• Yankton’s First Congregational church, mother church of the denomination in Dakota, will be host for the 75th annual meeting of the South Dakota Conference of Congregational churches from Thursday evening to Sunday of this week. This year’s gathering will be limited in size because of wartime restrictions on travel.
• Samuel B. Necklace, Yankton Sioux Indian who has been working in Yankton for the past year, has returned to his home at Greenwood to make repairs to his houses there. Necklace is the grandson of Wanmdi Sapa, whose white name was John Ree and who was a nephew of Struck by the Ree, chief of the Yankton Sioux.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 2, 1970
• “Exploring Inner Space” is the subject of the address which Dr. Ralph J. Hoffman, Huron, minister of the South Dakota Conference of the United Church of Christ, will give at the annual Founder’s Day convocation at Yankton College Tuesday, May 5.
• A Dutch scientist says the month you were born in may indicate what diseases you may be prone to later. Preliminary research in the United States and Europe has indicated a relationship between weather and climate and the date of birth of patients suffering from certain diseases, said Dr. Solco W. Tromp, secretary-general of the International Society of Biometeorology.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 2, 1995
• Yankton’s new police chief is already managing the 42-member department and has been assistant chief here for six years. Acting chief Duane Heeney, 47, was officially named chief by City Manager Bill Ross Monday afternoon.
• Mount Marty College’s Tommy Millen qualified for nationals with a meet-winning 23-11 ½ in the long jump to highlight the Lancers’ effort in a triangular with Buena Vista and Teikyo-Westmar. The sophomore becomes the third person from MMC to earn an automatic bid to nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.