Yankton and Clay counties continued to see their COVID-19 infections climb, according to Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Yankton County reported nine new infections, giving it 240 cases overall. Apart from Aug. 26, when the DOH was experiencing reporting issues with its software and showed no new cases for any South Dakota counties in the area, Yankton County has reported new positive tests every day since Aug. 4. Since that time, the county has recorded 137 infections
Yankton County also reported five new recoveries, giving it 169 to date. There are 68 active cases, which is the county’s pandemic high.
Meanwhile, Clay County’s surge continued with 19 new infections reported, giving it 372 known cases to date. There were 22 new recoveries (178 overall), which is the county’s one-day high. There are 192 active cases.
Union County recorded five new cases, giving it 270 infections so far. Six recoveries were reported (222). There are 68 active cases.
Hutchinson County saw three new infections, raising its total to 44 overall. Twelve cases are active, which marks the first time that statistic has reached double figures.
Douglas County added two new infections and now has had 29 known cases. There was one recovery (18). There are 11 active cases.
Turner County reported one new case, its 84th, while two recoveries were recorded (66). There are 18 active cases.
In the University of South Dakota’s update for Tuesday, there were 235 active cases reported (229 students/six staff), down seven from Monday. There were 637 people in quarantine, with 18 of them quarantined on-campus. The latter statistic is a new addition to USD’s online portal (www.usd.edu/covid19/covid-19-dashboard).
Tuesday afternoon, Mount Marty University reported 24 active COVID-19 infections — all students — for an increase of three from Monday. The update was posted on the school’s online portal at www.mountmarty.edu/coronavirus/.
South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 13,749 (+240);
• Active Cases — 2,750 (+20);
• Recoveries — 10,832 (+220);
• Deaths — 167 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,036 ever hospitalized (+7); 78 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 194,109 total tests (+1,677; 14.3% infection rate for Tuesday); 147,595 individuals tested (+1,066).
In Nebraska, 397 cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Monday, along with five new deaths (397 to date).
Knox County recorded three new positive tests (66) while Cedar County added two new infections (48).
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 34,287 (+397);
• Recoveries — 26,177 (+208);
• Hospitalizations — 2,006 ever hospitalized (+12); 161 currently hospitalized (-11);
• Testing — 36,617 (+1,713; 23.1% infection rate for Monday).
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880; for Nebraska, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
