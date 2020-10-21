PIERRE — The possibility of winter-like conditions has led the South Dakota Highway Patrol to postpone Friday’s trooper recruit graduation ceremony which was scheduled for the state Capitol Rotunda.
There is the potential for some difficult travel conditions this week due to winter weather. Col. Rick Miller said the Highway Patrol wants to make sure the new troopers and veteran staff are available to assist motorists if needed. Information on the rescheduled ceremony will be announced later.
Nine recruits of the Patrol’s new Fast Track Academy will take part in that ceremony.
