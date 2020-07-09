LINCOLN, Neb. — The boat ramp at Mulberry Bend Wildlife Management Area in Dixon County is closed temporarily due to damage from recent rains.
Rains have caused undercutting and erosion under large portions of the ramp. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is working to repair the ramp.
For a map of other open boat ramps on the Missouri River, visit the Missouri River Outdoor Recreation Access Guide at maps.outdoornebraska.gov/MRRecreationGuide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.