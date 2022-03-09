LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the 57 winners of the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts.
Fifty-seven students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 6 has been rescheduled and spaced out. Students and families will join Hixson-Lied College faculty and students on campus in smaller groups between March 25 and April 6. Visiting students will tour arts facilities, participate in a workshop with Husker faculty and watch current Husker students at work.
The schedule is:
• March 25: dance
• April 4: emerging media arts, theatre, visual arts
• April 6: music
“We are excited to bring students and families back to campus for our 25th year of the Nebraska Young Artist Awards,” said Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards. “Our faculty are looking forward to meeting and working with these young artists in person. This is the perfect event for celebrating the self-expression and connection that everyone needs right now.”
Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 116 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.
Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.
Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.
Following is a list of area award winners by hometown, with their high school and specialty area(s).
• Bloomfield: Piper Dather, Crofton, visual arts
• Hartington: Grace Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic, theatre arts
• Hartington: Meredith McGregor, Hartington Cedar Catholic, music
For the full list of award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/nyaa22.
