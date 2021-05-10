GAYVILLE — After a one-year closure due to the pandemic, Gayville Hall is back, and just in time to celebrate 20 years of existence. The old-fashioned music hall located in Gayville, will hold a special 20th anniversary show on Sunday, May 16, from 2-4 p.m. featuring The Public Domain Tune Band with C.J. Kocher.
The Public Domain Tune Band features local musicians Owen DeJong (on fiddle); Nick Schwebach (on guitar and vocals); and Larry Rohrer (on bass and vocals). Saxophonist C.J. Kocher will join the trio for an afternoon of lively old-time music from days gone by.
Due to COVID precautions, reservations are recommended as seating in the hall will be limited. Call 605-267-2859 for reservations or more information. You are asked to bring a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.