HERMOSA — The South Dakota State Square, Folk and Round Dance Association is sponsoring the Fall State Square Dance festival in Hermosa Sept. 10-11. It will be hosted by the Southern Hills Promenaders Square Dance Club. The theme of the festival is “Listen to the Music.”
The festival activities will begin with a Trails End Dance 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, with all sessions being held at Hermosa School Gym at 11 Fourth Street, Hermosa.
There will be a Plus Dance beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, and business sessions will take place before the Grand March at 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to view any and all sessions.
