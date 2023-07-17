From 4-H exhibits to grandstand entertainment, fair season has arrived.
Cedar County, Nebraska, kicks off the activities July 19-23 in Hartington with the good times continuing throughout the next month. A complete list can be found at the end of this story, with Yankton County Fair (Aug. 3-5) featured in a later story.
Cedar County Fair Board President Greg Heine said his board and volunteers continued their effort to offer high quality entertainment yet remain affordable and family friendly.
“We are once again on track to have successful fair this year,” he said. “Tickets are selling fast and excitement around the area is high for this year’s entertainment and events.”
The fair kicks off Wednesday with the hamburger feed and talent contest, followed by the PRCA rodeo and teen dance on Thursday.
The fair board has sought to bring top acts from Nashville and elsewhere, Heine said. He believes this year’s “Cedarstock” music festival offers another great line-up.
On Friday, Carly Pearce takes the stage with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot opening for and following Pearce. On Saturday, Gabby Barrett headlines with Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band as the opener and closer. On Sunday, Cooper Alan concludes the fair with Casey Rossiter and the 40/20 as the opening and closing act.
Heine noted the public response has created brisk concert ticket sales, and he believes the favorable weather should bring out more fairgoers.
“Overall, we are excited with the full line-up of bands that we have coming to the Cedarstock music fest this year,” he said. “We’re preparing for large crowds and for three really great national acts shows that you normally would only see in larger venues in Sioux Falls or Omaha and at a fraction of the ticket price (normally found at the larger sites).”
The fair also features a carnival midway, antique tractor display, quilt displays, school building exhibits, cornhole tournament, wood carving and co-ed sand volleyball tournament, along with the 4-H and open class exhibits.
Sunday’s schedule includes family-friendly activities such as barrel racing, playland, face painting, pedal pull and ice cream social.
Fairgoers will notice a number of upgrades on the grounds, including a new rodeo announcer stand 26 feet high, Heine said.
“The big improvement this year is the complete replacement of our rodeo facility. Year after year, the rodeo has grown along with success of the music fest, and the need to improve the rodeo grounds was evident,” he said.
“We increased the size of the arena itself and increased the number of bucking chutes for contestants. Our number of contestants has increased year over year, and this year will be bigger than last year.”
The Cedar County Fair has remained true to its agricultural roots, Heine said.
“Along with the growth of the fair’s entertainment, we are also seeing great strides in 4-H and open class with increases in exhibits in all areas,” he said. “This year, we will have all livestock barns full if all animals come. We are also one of the only fairs in the country that gives a discount to 4-H families that have registered. This is a 50% discount on ticket price for those families.”
In addition, the Cedar County Fair has created an incentive involving the reading program for all schools in the county, Heine said.
“This program gives students a reduced-price wristband for the carnival when they meet their reading goals,” he said. “We’re adding opportunities to encourage our youth to learn and develop themselves. This is something we want to grow and build upon in the years to come.”
The Cedar County Fair Board, along with the numerous volunteers across the county, feel good about the fair’s direction in recent years, Heine said.
“We’re not sure how far we’ll take this fair, but it’s certainly growing and the future is certainly exciting,” he added.
———
The Cedar County Fair marks just the beginning of a month-long run of county fairs and 4-H Achievement Days in the Yankton region. The following is a round-up of the dates, locations and some of the main activities.
• Bon Homme County Achievement Days Aug. 4-5 in Tyndall. The activities include the livestock show, fashion review and BBQ pork loin sandwiches along with the 4-H competitions.
• Charles Mix County Achievement Days, Aug. 8, 11-12 in Lake Andes. Aug 8 is the display exhibit night, while Aug. 11-12 is livestock, poulty/eggs and rabbits exhibits.
• Clay County Fair Aug. 10-12 in Vermillion. Besides the usual livestock exhibit, the fair features a honeybee demonstration, the Great Plains Zoo mobile display and the University of South Dakota’s herpetology program with amphibians and reptiles.
Aug. 10 features the Joe Sokolowski performance, “The Buddy Show,” Sanford Health activities and Heartland Humane Society with pets available for adoption. The evening features the free community barbecue, “Thursday at the Platz,” Dakota Kids Pedal Pull, cornhole tournament and Water Wars.
The Aug. 11 schedule includes story time with the Vermillion Public Library, the Elaine Peacock Band, Ag Safety and Education Day, Clay Union Electric demonstrations and customer appreciation event, robotics challenge, petting zoo, children’s activities, chainsaw carving and the “Bluff Ridge” band.
The evening features the Highway Patrol demonstration, ice cream social, Barnyard Olympics, ATV mud drags and a street dance featuring the BS Band.
The fair closes Aug. 12 with the car, truck and tractor show and shine, robotics challenge, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, Casey Thomas Acoustics, inflatables, face painting and 4-H fashion review.
Other activities include the pie auction, chainsaw carving auction, balloon twister, livestock skill-a-thon, People’s Choice barbecue competition and craft beer sampling with Ben’s Brewing Company.
Saturday night closes with the demolition derby.
• Douglas County Achievement Days July 31-Aug. 1 in Armour. July 31 features bingo, 4-H barbecue, root beer floats and Ag Olympics. Aug. 1 includes the large animal livestock show and finals in showmanship.
• Hutchinson County Fair Aug. 4-6 in Tripp. The fair includes the livestock contest, companion animal show, 4-H barbecue, fashion review, communications contest, recognition of graduating seniors, Ag Olympics, “Dairy and a Movie” and a church service.
• Turner County Fair Aug. 14-17 in Parker. Promoted as the oldest county fair in South Dakota, this event once again features a midway, commercial exhibits and grandstand and other entertainment events. This year’s fair hosts the National Library of Medicine traveling exhibit.
Activities get an early start Aug. 13 with the ranch rodeo, 4-H companion animal show, free barbecue with SDSU ice cream, Gordy and Debbie variety music show and Turner County Fair Hall of Fame presentation.
Aug. 14 features the hula hoop contest, bingo, magic show, story time, Turkey Ridge n’ Valley Band, jump rope contest, face painting and Coyote Clinic,
The evening includes the “Drive On Army Band,” Parker Stars youth dance group, Lennox Municipal Band and bulls, broncs and barrels.
Aug. 15 includes the children’s program, pie contest, chair yoga, story time, Back Porch Pickers, “Sherwin and Pam Linton” with a classic country and Johnny Cash tribute, enduro races and the El Riad Shrine “Back 40” Boys.
Aug. 16 includes the children’s program featuring a zoo and wildlife tour, church service, “My Story, Our City,” Senior Day, Queena Getskow and Family gospel music, Roy King and Rusty Buckets variety music, Figure 8 races and Mogen’s Heroes.
The Aug. 17 evening program includes the kiddie tractor pull, Heidi Sue’s Dance Academy, Surfin’ Safari and demolition Derby.
• Union County Fair Aug. 3-5 in Alcester. The fair has booked the Wild Card Band to play at the Aug. 4 community supper in the showring. The kids pedal pull has been moved to the grandstand, and the tractor pull will be on Sunday afternoon this year.
In addition, the Sioux Falls Zoomobile will appear Aug. 4 at the fair, and the fair’s activities include the Bounce Around inflatables and the Mister Twister Balloon Artist.
• Knox County (Nebraska) Fair, Aug. 10-13 at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Touted as one of the state’s largest county fairs, the Knox County festival returns once again.
The grandstand events include the bull-a-rama Aug. 10; “Quiet Riot: Celebrating 40 Years Together” on Aug. 11; Chris Cagle on the evening grandstand on Aug. 12 with the cornhole tournament in the beer garden and demolition derby at the tractor pull track during the afternoon; and the Northeast Tractor Pull on Aug. 13.
The D.C. Lynch Midway will run on the grounds all four days.
For complete information and schedules, visit online at the respective county events.
