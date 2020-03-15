The Center, formerly the Yankton Senior Citizen Center, will be closed from March 16-27 to protect its members and volunteers from COVID-19.
The staff will still be preparing meals which they will deliver to the Meals on Wheels clients and also to those congregate diners who request them.
They will also be distributing supplemental food boxes to low income Seniors on Friday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m.
Tax services will be suspended until March 20 and then reassessed at that time.
Otherwise, all other programs and services will be suspended and reassessed on March 27.
