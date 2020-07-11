Yankton County recorded its second death related to COVID-19, according to the daily update Saturday from the state Department of Health.
The county’s first death was reported Thursday.
South Dakota reported two deaths in Saturday’s update. The location of the other death was not immediately available. The state now has 109 deaths related to COVID-19 so far.
Yankton County reported no new positive tests Saturday, with its number of known cases holding at 84. The county has 10 active cases.
Union County reported two more cases, bringing its total to 150. There were two new recoveries. There are 24 active cases.
Turner County reported one new positive test, its 29th. There are five active cases.
South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 7,454 (+55)
• Active Cases — 875 (-11)
• Total Tests — 89,606 (+1,064)
• Hospitalizations — 738 ever hospitalized (+8); 65 currently hospitalized (0 change)
• Recoveries — 6,470 (+62)
In Nebraska, 154 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday, bringing the state total to 20,777.
Cedar County reported one new positive test, its 19th.
Two more deaths were also reported, lifting the state total to 286.
Total hospitalizations remained at 1,419 (0), with 95 people currently hospitalized (-5).
Recoveries rose to 15,499 (+293).
Total tests processed stood at 204,091 (+2,842).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.