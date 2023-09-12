BATH — The SD FFA Foundation’s Blue Jackets program is carrying forward a long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor, by providing FFA jackets for members to earn. Help the Blue Jackets program welcome youth into the FFA family, giving a SD FFA member their very own jacket.

The FFA corduroy jacket is more than part of Official Dress. To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization — a symbol of hope and belonging for all who wear the corduroy. An FFA jacket has the power to fill members with confidence, a sense of hope for their future and provide them with a physical piece of belonging to a community they love, FFA. It unifies members in a long-standing tradition. Let’s give every member the chance to be part of the tradition.

