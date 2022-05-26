100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 27, 1922
• In the dredging work for the construction of the grade for the Nebraska approach for the bridge, long snaky pipes crawl out over the sand carrying the earth from the suction dredge to the grade. From time to time this pipe must be moved around, particularly the nozzle, that the sand and water coming out of it may be properly placed. They call the men that monkey with the pipe “Sandsuckers.”
• A Milwaukee conductor called for the aid of Chief of Police Thomas this morning. The railroad man had been sleeping in a caboose and woke up at the breakfast hour to find his small change, three dollars, missing. A young man riding in the caboose was missing, too, and strongly under suspicion. The supposed thief has not been found, but he left a suitcase and clothes worth more than the money taken, so the affair is a sort of equitable exchange, if he took the money.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 27, 1947
• An event unusual in character, both from the standpoint of precedent and in view of local interest, will take place in Christ Church Episcopal here tomorrow forenoon when a former Yankton man, Richard M. Pieper, older son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pieper now living in Sioux City, is ordained to the Episcopal Order of Deacons.
• Governor George T. Mickelson and Miss Mable Olive Woods, retired superintendent of the Methodist hospital in Mitchell, received honorary degrees today at Dakota Wesleyan University Commencement exercises. A doctor of law degree was conferred on Mickelson. Miss Woods was awarded a doctor of human letters degree.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 27, 1972
• Dianne Christensen of Yankton will be presiding over this weekend’s Grand Opening of Lewis and Clark Lake until her successor is crowned Sunday afternoon at the Marina area. Activities will include a wide variety of water sports and other spectator and participant events as the summer season begins at the lake.
• The University of South Dakota’s Director of Athletics, Dr. Carl Miller, this week announced the formation of the “Coyote Bounty Hunters” to assist in the development of the USD athletic program. Some 149 of the state’s leading business and professional men, representing 76 towns, have indicated their willingness to join the group.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 27, 1997
• The Dakota Theatre Caravan captured the pride and struggles of rural life when former Yankton College professor Doug Paterson formed the troupe 20 years ago. He and five other Caravan members reunited last weekend at the home of Carter and Sharon Wiese to note the May 25 anniversary.
• Voters head to the polls June 24 to determine if the Freeman school board should be reduced from seven to five members. Petitions containing the signatures of 195 district patrons are requesting a public vote on the matter. The proposal has arisen from difficulty in filling seven board seats.
