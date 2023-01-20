Ag Waste

Hunter Roberts, secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, briefs the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 19 at the Capitol in Pierre. 

 Joshua Haiar/SD Searchlight

PIERRE — The lack of any sign-ups for a multimillion-dollar water quality program is evidence that agricultural operations need more incentives to keep waste out of waterways, according to the leader of the state’s environmental regulatory agency.

Hunter Roberts is the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He briefed the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday at the state Capitol.

